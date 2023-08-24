-
Kenya To Exports Avocado To India
Kenya has secured market for fresh avocado market in India in a major milestone that will boost export trade between
Transformer Vandals In Laikipia Put On Notice
Authorities in Laikipia County have launched an investigation to apprehend criminals involved in transformer vandalism that has left residents in
Mayor of Mogadishu Leads Efforts to Find Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons
The Mayor of Banadir Region Administration, alongside key officials and administrators, convened a significant meeting to address the pressing issue
Why is the Moon’s south pole so important?
India's space agency is attempting to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole, a mission that could advance India's
$1.5 billion proposal for Brisbane to kickstart Olympic redevelopment
A $1.5 billion, four-tower proposal in Brisbane, designed by architects Cottee Parker, has been submitted to Brisbane City Council for