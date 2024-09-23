Endola: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 27-year-old cousin at Onepandaulo village in Endola. Namibian Police Force Ohangwena Region crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mburuu, reported that the inciden...
MIGORI: Patients prescribed for blood transfusion in Migori County are staring at imminent death as the region's blood bank runs out of stock. Officials from the local blood bank at the County referral hospital say that lives of patients requiring blo...
GARISSA: The government has arranged for six helicopters to be on standby to facilitate the distribution of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in remote and border areas of the North Eastern region. The initiative aims to...
Windhoek: The City of Windhoek (CoW) has refuted claims that it has unfairly pushed farmers out of Groot Aub. Farmers at Groot Aub were quoted in recent media reports as saying they are being pushed out by the City of Windhoek due to the extension of ...
Katima Mulilo: The Enkehaus Private Hospital in Katima Mulilo sponsored the Zambezi gospel talent search that concluded on Saturday. The gospel talent search that started in September saw Melissah Puteho walk away with a cash prize of N.dollars 10,000...
KAVANGO WEST: The Namibian Police Force in the Kavango West Region took decisive action on Sunday, arresting 14 individuals accused of dismantling a fence on a piece of land in Gava village, which they claim was illegally enclosed.
According to Namib...
Nairobi: Experts in landscape space and management in the country have today converged for a four-day platform to discuss challenges threatening biodiversity loss. The over 150 participants meeting under the Kenya Landscapes Actors Platform (KenLap) o...
Windhoek: Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) on Saturday recognised its athletes, guides, and coaches for their hard work throughout the 2024 season at the DSN awards ceremony in Windhoek. The event marked the 13th edition of the awards, celebrating parti...
Windhoek: NamPower through its foundation has pledged over N.dollars 2.5 million towards Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) and Paralympic athletes who represented the country at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This significant contrib...
OUAGADOUGOU — Celebrated musician Floby released his seventh studio album titled 'Burkina Faso' on June 30, 2024, marking 18 years of his musical career. The album launch event was held at the National Museum in Ouagadougou.
According to Burkina Inf...
SOLENZO — The town of Solenzo is vibrant with festivities as residents celebrate the Tabaski festival, countering the rumors of chaos spread through social networks. The celebrations mark a significant recovery from the town's previous struggles with ...
Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso witnessed the launch of a new web-based television channel, Conscience 360 (C360), this Sunday. The channel, announced at an event in the capital, is designed to enlighten and raise awareness among the Burkinabè population a...