– Packed with powerful AI technology, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6 inch dot-in-display the Spark 5 will be available at retail stores. HONG KONG, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO Mobile, a global premier mobile phone brand, has announced the launch of the groundbreaking Spark 5 smartphone. Equipped with five cameras and a […]