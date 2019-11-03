Minister Fikile Mbalula receives PRASA War Room Progress Report, 4 Nov

Minister Mbalula to receive PRASA War Room Progress Report

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will tomorrow receive the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) War Room progress Report.

Minister Mbalula launched the War Room in August as part of his intervention to fix rail transportation. Giving details of how the War Room would operate, the Minister said it would be supported by a Technical Team of experts with in-depth knowledge and experience in areas such as train operations, signalling, rolling stock and security.

The Minister will receive a progress report on the War Room’s operations, 3 months after its inception.

Source: Government of South Africa